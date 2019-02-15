Keiki o Ka Aina shares the healing power of Lomilomi with families

The Mission of Keiki O Ka `Āina Family Learning Centers (KOKA-FLC) is to educate children, strengthen families and enrich communities while perpetuating Native Hawaiian culture.

Their programs focus on communicating the importance of education, advocating for literacy, supporting parents as their keiki’s first and best teacher, and empowering families to undertake leadership roles in their communities.

These are implemented within the context of Hawaiian language, traditions and values.

Among the many cultural traditions preserved and taught by Keiki O Ka Aina cultural practitioners is the art of Lomilomi.

Executive Director Momi Akana and Lomilomi Practitioner Mele Coehlo-Beter joined us to talk about their cultural program.

To learn more about Keiki O Ka Aina services on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island please go to: https://www.koka.org

