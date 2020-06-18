Keiki O Ka ‘Aina Reaches Teens with Ho’ohiki Pilina

Honolulu (KHON2) – Teens can earn an Amazon gift card by completing a new Keiki O Ka ‘Aina program called Ho’ohiki Pilina that aims to strengthen families and relationships.

The Ho`ohiki Pilina Program means “to grow relationships.” It is through this evidence-based program designed to help youth, ages 14-18, with one of the most profound changes in their life - the building of relationships and mutual respect.

“This on-line class features important steps in negotiating, conflict resolution and communication skills for healthy relationships,” explains Keiki O Ka ‘Aina Executive Director Momi Akana. “Our curriculum has nationally certified facilitators that navigate and recognize pitfalls and and encourages the sharing of ideas in a supportive atmosphere.”

The 12-hour class can be taken by teens in a 2-day or 6-day format, and every class is small, under 15 students.

KOKA is offering an incentive to organizations it partners with, a referral award of $50 per student who completes the class by June 30th.

Every teen that completes the class by June 30th will receive an Amazon gift certificate along with their certificate of completion.

The Mission of Keiki O Ka `Āina Family Learning Centers is to Educate Children, Strengthen Families, Enrich Communities and Perpetuate Culture. The Ho`ohiki Pilina program allows youth to experience the process of using positive values for decision-making for life goals and provides youth the necessary tools to help make positive relationship decisions for the rest of their lives.

Website: www.koka.org

Ho`ohiki Pilina Program: Hpp.koka.org