Keiki O Ka Aina Parents as Teachers Home Visits

Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers is helping to build stronger families across Hawaii with a successful home visiting program for new Moms.

It’s called “parents as Teachers” and it’s a 3-year program where parent educators work with families with visits to their home once a week for 3 years to ensure that parents learn how to raise their child right.

It’s a support system for moms who may feel isolated to teach them how to become the most important first teacher for their child and to help set expectations for childhood development and skills and to make early referrals for any developmental delays.

We talked with Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers and two moms who successfully completed the program and learned valuable lessons such as resilience and the importance of reading with their child.

The program is offered in Ewa Beach, in Kona and on Maui.

Website: https://koka.org

