Keiki O Ka Aina opens new Family Learning Centers on Maui

The Mission of Keiki O Ka `Āina (KOKA) is to serve the Native Hawaiian Community through Family Learning Centers that educates children, strengthens families, and perpetuates culture.

Their programs emphasize the vital importance of education, advocating for literacy, supporting parents as their keiki’s first and best teacher, and empowering families to undertake leadership roles in their communities.

All of this is done within the context of Hawaiian language, traditions and values.

The non-profit has opened two new centers in Wailuku and Makawao on Maui.

Both are located at Boys and Girls Clubs.

KOKA opened their first program 23 years ago and have served over 50,000 children and parents since then.

Their focus is on preparing children for success in school and supporting parents as their child’s first and best teacher.

KOKA provides a selection of research-proven culturally-relevant education programs to prepare keiki for entry into Kindergarten.

Children attend with a parent/grandparent or family caregiver to learn together about literacy, reading, math, science, social and emotional skills for coping and managing routines in a fun and creative environment.

Open Enrollment is now.

For more information please call (808) 843-2502.