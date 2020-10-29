Keiki O Ka `Aina Offers Free Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka `Aina is accepting applications now for its HIPPY program, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

The HIPPY program offers home-based early childhood education for three, four, and five-year-old children working with their parent(s) as their first teacher. The parent is provided with a set of carefully developed materials, curriculum, and books designed to strengthen their child’s cognitive skills, early literacy skills, social/emotional, and physical development. HIPPY is a parent involvement and school readiness program.

“The HIPPY program is one of the cornerstone programs of Keiki O Ka `Aina,” says Executive Director Momi Akana. “We wanted a way to support our ‘ohana that strive to raise their keiki at home rather than taking them to preschool. We believe that parents are the first and best teachers for their keiki and HIPPY gives them well-developed curriculum and tools to get their keiki ready for kindergarten. The program is funded by a federal grant and free to our `ohana.”



HIPPY has been serving ‘ohana on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island for years, but this summer KOKA expanded to Kauai and it’s now available on all islands.

Keiki O Ka `Aina is currently receiving applications for the HIPPY program. Families can go to KOKA.ORG and apply online or call their office at (808) 843-2502.

The program is delivered online this year so KOKA is able to reach out to all areas of the islands.