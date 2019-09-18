Keiki O Ka Aina: New Program to Prevent Teen Pregnancy

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka Aina has introduced a new strength-based health education program called the Ho’okahi Pilina Project to prevent teen pregnancy.

Native Hawaiian teen birth rates are higher than most ethnicities, so this program implements protective factors to meet teens where they are including a close relationship with a trusted adult, community connectedness and positive peer relationships.

This Nationally approved (12hrs) abstinence program covers positives relationships for love, life and work for ages 15-19 or grades 8-10.

Parents must give permission for registration.

When the lessons are completed, KOKA will offer access to multiple cultural experiences that teens can continue to connect with their identity, family and friends.

KOKA Executive Director Momi Akana talked about the curriculum called “Love Notes” which asks teens to map out what they want for their future and see how their choices would impact their lives.

Love Notes reportedly has a high teen engagement and success rate.

Website: www.koka.org