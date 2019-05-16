Keiki O Ka Aina Nature Camps with Brother Noland

Nature is the classroom for a Keiki O Ka Aina program led by Brother Noland that teaches skills to live off the land and ocean.

“We’re taking the lessons passed to us by our Kupuna about survival and how to co-exist with nature and passing them on to the next generation” explains Brother Noland.

Noland showed his “tools” from nature that he uses to connect with participants who might otherwise be attached to their phones and video games.

Keiki O Ka Aina Executive Director Momi Akana talked about the difference she sees in children who work with Borther Noland and learn values such as self reliance and appreciation of the natural world through lessons they gain about recognizing and utilizing and managing the many traditional resources found in nature.

There are workshops ranging from one day to one-week immersion camps.

Website: www.koka.org

