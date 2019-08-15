Keiki O Ka Aina: Kumu Earl Kawaa Shares The Power of Board & Stone Classes

Keiki O Ka Aina
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2)-   The act of building a board and stone is helping to build stronger families through a program taught by Kumu Earl Kawaa, in partnership with Keiki O Ka AIna.

The class teaches the Hawaiian tradition of hand-carving a poi board and stone poi pounder with natural materials that are gathered from the land.

Kawaa explains the lesson goes beyond making a board and stone.

It’s a way of bringing families together and improving relationships through a shared experience.

To learn more about programs offered by KOKA, visit their website.

Website: www.koka.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories