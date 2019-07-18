KeiKi O Ka Aina Youth Programs

Keiki O Ka Aina offers multiple youth programs for parents to enroll their children. This gives parents a chance to learn about the concepts of Early Education and how they can be their child’s first and best teacher and help prepare them for success in school.

Many people have heard the term STEM, and Keiki O Ka Aina offers STEAM. The early childhood years, birth to age 5, are the most critical for brain development. Young children learn through active exploration and need opportunities to observe, discover, and explore. Introducing evidenced-based STEM curricula can set children on a path to develop a love of scientific learning. Children are naturally curious about how the world works and giving them chances to explore the world and how it works will help us create the scientists, engineers and doctors of tomorrow.

Hawaii has a goal to diversifying the economy to include more technology-related job opportunities, and grooming future professionals to pursue STEAM fields can begin in early childhood education. Children who start with a love for science has been shown to carry on throughout their education. STEAM curriculum can also help to improve the state’s overall educational outcomes with better scores in math and science.

For more information visit http://KOKA.org