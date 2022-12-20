Keiki O Ka ‘Āina has established a strong early childhood education presence in Hawaii over the past 25 years, but their mission has always been four-fold – Educating children, strengthening families, enriching communities, and perpetuating culture. This year has certainly been a challenge for families with young keiki, learning new ways to prepare them for kindergarten and beyond. Keiki O Ka Aina’s Executive Director Momi Akana joined Living808 to talk about the challenges of the year, and what the future holds.

Momi shared, “Of course, our Laulima program directly focuses on meeting the needs of families. We have been able to assist over 75 families this holiday season alone and will serve over 300 families by the end of this year. Our generous sponsors and donors have given so much this holiday season, we are ready to meet the needs of families throughout 2023. KOKA will increase our reach in early childhood education with the expansion of our programs into Kailua, Oahu, and on all neighbor islands. We also will re-establish an important program in the Oahu Prisons. We have gotten the grant money and State approval to return to the Men’s prison system and offer mentorship to native Hawaiian young fathers, preparing them for successful fatherhood when they are released. Our Mea Kanu farming program will be offered to school groups outside of KOKA, and we hope elementary schools will take advantage of the chance to bring young learners to our farms to learn and participate in cultural activities. Finally, we are very excited that we’ve been given approval to launch a Preschool Teacher Apprenticeship program to train young teachers who want to work in the field of early learning.”

For more information, visit www.koka.org