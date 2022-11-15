Locally owned and operated Windward Collectibles has moved into a bigger retail space and to celebrate the new store, they are throwing a re-grand opening party this weekend. Join owner Koa Kumai this Saturday November 19th from 10am to 4pm. Open to the public and all are invited to enjoy this exciting day for Windward Collectibles and it’s owner.

Collectibles have always been a passion of Koa’s. He’s been a collector his whole life, from watching and experiencing collecting cards with his dad, and a lot of those memories with his dad include collecting cards. He wanted to start Windward Collectibles for people like him who need a place like this on the Windward Side. Windward Collectibles is the only cards and collectibles shop in Windward Oahu.

Re-Grand Opening

Saturday November 19 10am-4pm

Or visit online at https://windwardcollectibles.com

Social Media Handles: IG- @windward_collectibles

FB- Windward Collectibles