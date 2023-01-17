In today’s Keiki Corner, we learned the importance of children learning how to declutter and clean. Theresa Wee, M.D., President and Owner of Wee Pediatrics Inc., joined us with more on that and tips on how to get our young ones started.

Dr Wee shared, “As parents, we must model this behavior of decluttering/cleaning so we can serve as an example for them to follow. Start this learning process at an early age. Introduce the concept of chores as early as three years of age. Everyone in the family should contribute to the process, based on their age level skills. Decluttering & deep cleaning should not be a once-a-year event, but rather a regular part of the household cleaning schedule. Have a family garage sale and reward children for their efforts of decluttering and cleaning.”

Tips to get children started on decluttering and cleaning:

· Buy clear bins of different sizes for children to sort their toys and other items.

· Rotate toys or buy only space saving toys.

· Donate toys, clothes, books, ETC., they have outgrown or no longer play with.

· Have a family discussion on a regular family cleanup/decluttering schedule.

· Get toys off the floor, get child sized furniture to work on. Also use walls and vertical surfaces for easels or bookshelves.

To get connected with Dr. Wee, visit walkwithadoc.org.



