Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s “Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program” discusses how parents can teach their children about traffic safety.

As the Holidays continue, The Hawaii State Department of Transportation HDOT) is encouraging parents to define the roles of a “pedestrian” and how they can be vigilant during the New Year.

“Once your keiki has learned what a pedestrian is, then I would head outside your house or in town somewhere and have your keiki identify some of the traffic safety infrastructure we have and explain the importance of stopping in front of a top light and stop sign,” says Lance Rae, Spokesperson for HDOT Walk Wise Hawaii.

Those looking to learn more about the safety procedures provided by The Hawaii State Department of Transportation, parents can do so by logging online to their official website.

The Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s “Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program”

www.hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communities/walkwisehawaii