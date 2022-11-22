It’s starting to feel festive in Waikiki, as the holiday tree is now up! You can kick off the holiday season at Royal Hawaiian Center tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in The Royal Grove starting at 5pm. There will be fun for the whole family with live music from local musicians, hula performances, and a tree lighting ceremony. Festivities start with a performance featuring holiday characters with a Hawaiian twist, followed by the Arrival of Santa Claus. After the tree lighting, guests will have the chance to take a free photo with Santa!

They will be limiting one print photo per family, and Santa will promptly leave the property at 7 PM.

For more info, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com/events/category/CENTER+EVENTS