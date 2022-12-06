Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Chef Amanda Smith creates family-friendly recipes, easy for the whole family to make.

For those who have a sweet-tooth, Amanda Smith knows of the perfect recipe to satisfy your hunger.

“With the holidays coming up, I think a dairy-free and healthy version of a snicker bar is ideal. All you need is dates, peanut butter, almonds and melted dairy-free chocolate. Make a small slice in the date, fill it up with peanut butter, add the almond, then cover it with chocolate. Wait 15 minutes for the chocolate to harden, and enjoy,” says Chef Amanda Smith.

Those looking to follow Smith and her recipes are encouraged to follow her on social media, and online.

For parents, milestones matter! Skills such as taking first steps, saying first words and smiling for the first time are all developmental milestones that happen at different stages of a child’s life.

Understanding your child’s changing growth and development is important and the Department of Health is here to help. All you have do is go online and visit keikicheckup.com for the Milestone Moments Booklet and Tracker app.

There you will find a checklist that lists out the milestones to look for. Be sure to bring this along with you to your next doctor check-up. It’s got great questions and talking points to go over with your child’s pediatrician.

How your child plays, learns, speaks, acts, and moves offers important clues about your child’s development. Developmental milestones are things most keiki can do by a certain age. Learn more at KeikiCheckup.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @SustainableYouHawaii

WEBSITE:

SustainableYouHawaii.com