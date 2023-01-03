Ben Franklin Crafts is helping people get ready for Lunar New Year on January 22nd, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. Joy Shimabukuro, creative director at HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts and Ace Hardware, joined us with some fun rabbit-themed crafts that you can complete with the whole family!

Joy shared, “All stores are offering a resin rabbit charm workshop, check our website for day and times or sign up at Eventbrite. You can also find project sheets on our website including one to make this Year of the Rabbit decoration. Each store has a number of classes and workshops available and they keep the classes in a manageable size so customers feel comfortable.”

For more craft ideas, or to sign up for a workshop, visit benfranklinhawaii.com.

