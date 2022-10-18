For parents, milestones matter! Skills such as taking first steps, saying first words and smiling for the first time are all developmental milestones that happen at different stages of a child’s life.

Understanding your child’s changing growth and development is important and the Department of Health is here to help. All you have do is go online and visit keikicheckup.com for the Milestone Moments Booklet and Tracker app.

There you will find a checklist that lists out the milestones to look for. Be sure to bring this along with you to your next doctor check-up. It’s got great questions and talking points to go over with your child’s pediatrician.

How your child plays, learns, speaks, acts, and moves offers important clues about your child’s development. Developmental milestones are things most keiki can do by a certain age. Learn more at KeikiCheckup.com.