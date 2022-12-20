Mental health awareness and your keiki go hand in hand like a responsible parent and a happy child. It is so important to be aware of the signs of your keiki reaching out for help even if it’s non-verbal.

Haylin Dennison, licensed therapist says time spent with your keiki should be outdoors, if possible, fresh air and nature can really uplift spirits and create strong bonds which will allow opportunities for your child to be vulnerable and open up to any challenges they may be facing.

Parent self-care is just as important as your family’s to take the time to schedule a workout session, call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while or instead of being on your phone while with your children, schedule some time out with friends and unwind. You will feel rejuvenated, energized and ready to take on the day, week, or even month packed full of busy family and work life.

Resources for family, keiki and teen therapy at: www.spilltheteacafe.org

DOH Hawaii Cares 24/7 Crisis Hotline: 808-832-3100

Understanding your child’s changing growth and development is important and the department of health can help. Visit www.keikicheckup.com for the Milestone Moments booklet and tracker app.