Keiki in the Kitchen is the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival’s annual kids cooking class. The classes have been held virtually the last two years, but the event is now returning to an in-person interactive. Chef Roy Yamaguchi joined us on Living808 to talk about the event and other upcoming Hawaii Food and Wine Festival festivities.

This year’s Keiki in the Kitchen falls on National Nacho Day, November 6, so the class will feature how to put a fresh, local twist on this favorite snack with Poke Nachos. The event is now sold out, and over a hundred keiki ages 5 & up are expected to attend.

For more on the HFWF and to see a list of upcoming events, visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

