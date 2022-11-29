Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s annual holiday fundraiser, Jingle Rock Run, is back! This year’s family-friendly community walk will be held on Sunday, December 4 at a new location – Ko Olina Resort.

First launched in 2013, the Jingle Rock Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event raises the necessary funds to grant wishes for keiki with critical illnesses across the state. This year, participants can experience a walk, jog, or stroll through beautiful Ko Olina Resort. Participants will pass all four lagoons, enjoying the colorful sunset and entertainment along the course, all while celebrating wish families and raising essential funds to support the wish keiki.

Space is limited for this year’s event, so it is important to register soon at jinglerockrun.com. The event is open and accessible to everyone, runners, walkers, strollers, and wheelchairs. The registration cost is $40 for ages 13 and older, $30 for children ages 2 through 12 years old, and free for keiki younger than 2 years old.