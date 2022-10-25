Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Town is inviting Hawaii’s community to celebrate Halloween weekend with their annual spooktacular event.

Guests of Kailua Town’s can participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt adventure, in 5 locations around Kailua Town.

“Guests can visit five locations in Kailua Town such as The Overgrown Garden near the fountain at California Pizza Kitchen, The Abandoned Well along Merchants Row on Hekili Street, The Old Kailua Dairy display at Kailua Shopping Center, The Forbidden Tree at Kailua Beach Center and The Broken Wand at Lau Hala Shops lobby,” says Emily Tall, Alexander and Baldwin Representative.

According to Tall, once the puzzle is solved, keiki can visit the participating retailer to claim a special prize.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, guests can participate in a giveaway.

Tall says, “At the final destination, guests scan the QR code that will direct you to the webpage to fill out the enter-to-win form. One prize will be awarded weekly and will be announced on October 21, 28 and November 4th.”

Alongside Alexander and Baldwin, the Department of Health is reminding all parents that milestones matter for keiki. How a child learns, plays, speaks, acts and moves offer important clues to their development. To receive helpful resources, parents can visit www.keikicheckup.com

Additional Kailua Town’s Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt Information:

– Must complete entire scavenger hunt to receive free treat bag (October 12 – 31, 2022)

– Treat bags available at the final scavenger hunt location, 11am-4pm daily, while supplies last.

– Treat bags are for keiki (18yrs and under) only.

– Limit of one (1) treat bag per keiki (October 12 – 31, 2022)

– Must be present to collect treat bags.

– Treat bags must be picked up the same day.

Kailua Town:

Website- https://kailuatownhi.com

Instagram: @Kailuatownhi