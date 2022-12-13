The Holiday Toy Drive for Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii organized by Atualoa MC Hawaii & The Imperial Hawaii Resort is underway from now until December 18th. You can bring new, unwrapped toys and drop off at the Imperial Hawaii Resort on Lewers Street in Waikiki or give them to any Atualoa club member. The toy drive ends with a big event at The Imperial Hawaii Resort on December 18th with live music from 4:00-9:00pm & a presentation of the toys to Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition from Atualoa at around 6:15pm.

