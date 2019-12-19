Fun Winter Camps & Activities at Kama’aina Kids

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kama’aina Kids has some fun activities and crafts planned for its upcoming Winter Intercession starting Monday Dec 23rd for the keiki!

Jolie Moniz showed off the holiday themed crafts on Living808 and invited hosts Tannya Joaquin & John Veneri to make their own holiday themed rice Krispy treat.

Winter Intercession dates are Dec 23 – Jan 3rd for all of Oahu, Big Island, and Maui.

“It is 8 days of fun and exciting adventures such as trail hikes and field trips, where we take the kids out on excursions and keep them active this holiday season,” says Moniz.

Sign up for fun hands on crafts where the keiki can learn to not only be creative in holiday decorating, but also learn how to build and structure materials!

The reward at the end is that you get to eat your creation!

To sign up, visit this website: https://www.kamaainakids.com/