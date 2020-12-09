Keiki Can Now Choose A Variety of Toys to Add to Their Christmas List

Honolulu (KHON2) – Thinker Toys and Thinker Things bring the fun and excitement home by offering the most popular toys just in time for the holidays.

Offering more than just fun, Thinker Toys and Thinker Things has been showcasing some of the hottest toys for kids while testing their critical thinking skills.

“Our primary goal is to present quality, educational toys with great play value. We are always searching for fun, new and innovative products for our customers. We love toys, we love children, and we truly believe learning should be fun,” says Bradley Ishii, Owner of Thinker Toys and Thinker Things.

Some of those toys that have been a hit with Keiki have been widely talked about on social media, exciting kids to shop at Thinker Toys and Thinker Things.

Ishii says, “It’s fun to see the kids get excited about the toys they see in person versus seeing them online. We offer toys like: Klask, Mini Brandz, and of course, puzzles. The majority of the toys we sell here are the same ones these kids see on YouTube.”

In response to the holiday sales, Thinker Toys and Thinker Things are holding specials to help families get the most out of their Christmas shopping.

“We encourage everyone to visit our website at ThinkerToysHawaii.com and click on our seasonal catalog, you will find a coupon for $25% off a single item in the store. Please print out the coupon, and then present it upon check out,” says Ishii.

The staff at Thinker Toys and Thinker Things take the health and safety of their customers seriously, expecting all those who enter their stores to follow the guidelines of the state and CDC.

Ishii says, “Everyone has to wear a mask when entering the store, hand sanitizers around the store, and we are only allowing 4-6 people at a time.”

Shoppers have the choice to shop online or at their various stores located in Kamakana Ali’i, Kahala Mall and Pearlridge Wai Makai.