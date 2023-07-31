Aging is a natural part of life, and with it comes the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body. Sarah Lock, the Senior Vice President for Policy and Brain Health at AARP and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health, is on a mission to educate people about the significance of brain health as they grow older. She joined Living808 to discuss the six pillars of brain health and share exciting insights on the connection between brain health and music.

At AARP, the focus lies on empowering people to choose how they want to live as they age, and central to that is the promotion of a healthy mind and body. Sarah emphasized that there are six fundamental strategies to keep the brain healthy, referred to as the “six pillars of brain health”:

Be Social: Engaging in social activities and maintaining meaningful connections with others has been shown to positively impact brain health.

Engage Your Brain: Regularly challenging the brain with mentally stimulating activities, such as puzzles or learning new skills, can help maintain cognitive abilities.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can negatively affect the brain, so adopting stress management techniques is essential for overall brain health.

Ongoing Exercise: Regular physical exercise has been linked to improved cognitive function and overall brain health.

Restorative Sleep: Quality sleep is crucial for brain health, as it allows the brain to rest and consolidate memories.

Eat Right: A balanced and nutritious diet is vital for brain health, supporting cognitive function and overall well-being.

Sarah Lock’s commitment to spreading awareness about brain health extends to her visit to Hawai`i, where she will conduct a series of free workshops. These workshops aim to educate attendees about the six pillars of brain health and provide actionable steps to maintain a healthy brain as they age. The workshops will take place at the Aging in Place conference, held at the Ala Moana hotel. Sarah will present on maximizing brain health and the influence of music on brain health.

During her visit to Hawaii, Sarah will also meet with researchers and organizations at the forefront of brain health initiatives. Hawaii recently enacted a law to develop an Alzheimer’s and dementia strategic plan, and Sarah aims to understand the efforts being made to address brain health disparities, particularly in native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. The Global Council on Brain Health’s recent report focused on identifying barriers and finding solutions for marginalized groups to embrace and maintain brain-healthy lifestyles.

For those unable to attend the workshops, AARP provides a dedicated website, AARP.org/brainhealth, offering a wealth of resources related to brain health. The site features informative articles, videos, brain-healthy recipes, updates on scientific research, and engaging games and activities designed to keep the brain sharp.