Honolulu (KHON2) – With Covid-19 still relevant, staff at Kalihi-Palama Health Center is encouraging Hawaii residents to stay up to date with vaccines.

According Michael Walter, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Kalihi-Palama Health Center, the current recommendations are for everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated with the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

“If you or your kids have already completed their primary vaccine dose or series then you only need 1 vaccine dose to be up-to-date. Kids 6 months to 4 years old who have never been vaccinated to Covid will need 2 or 3 doses and those 5 and older who have never been vaccinated will need only 1 dose,” says Michael Walter, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Kalihi-Palama Health Center.

According to Walters, the current Covid strain is not as dangerous as the original strain or the Delta variant in 2021, however Omicron is still extremely contagious and is much more dangerous than the flu or other cold viruses, especially for the very young and the elderly.

Walters says, “Being up-to-date on your vaccines is the best protection against getting infected, staying out of the hospital, dying from covid or spreading covid to someone else who may be at high risk.”

Those wanting to learn more about the recommended vaccines can learn more via the Kalihi-Palama Health Center’s official website.

Kalihi-Palama Health Center:

Website: www.kphc.org

Address: 10 N. King St