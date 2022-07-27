The Keaukaha Community Quick-Build Project is a new community ‘quick build’ on Hawaii Island that creates space for safer walkways and biking areas near an elementary school. The project was funded by the Hawaii Department of Health and is located in the Hawaiian Homelands community of Keaukaha. It showcases how a successful active transportation quick-build project can provide a low-cost community benefit and provides micro mobility facilities for communities on Hawaii Island. Kawehi Mahi-Roberts, the mural artist, joined us to talk more about the project.