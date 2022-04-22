Kawaii Kon is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese anime or cartoons, manga which are comics, and all facets of Japanese culture. All weekend long there will be fun events and activities for cosplayers of all ages. From video games, table top games, costume contests, with thousands of manga to read, as well as a talent-filled artist alley, an expansive dealer’s room, and formal ball, there is something for everyone. The event takes place from April 22nd-to-April 24th at the Hawaii Convention Center. John Veneri dressed up as a Stormtrooper Samurai thanks to a good friend of his, Brad Takara, who helped john transform for his Kawaii Kon debut. The Living808 host got a chance to interview professional cosplayer Vivid Vision who is not only a guest at the show but also a vendor, selling her own clothing line products.

For more information visit, kawaiikon.com