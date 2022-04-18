The three day Kawaii Kon goes down this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center and it’ll be the first in-person event in a couple of years. Artists and vendors from around the world will be in attendance. There will be concerts, gaming, cosplay, and a fashion show. According to the director of press and media, Gina Maeda, everyone is excited to be apart of this years event.

“During the pandemic, we put a lot of effort into keeping fans connected and wanted to keep people’s spirits up. We held two virtual Kawaii Kon conventions that were streamed on Twitch, complete with panels and guests and an online artists alley. This year, we are not taking any chances, and are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test as well as face masks. We want everyone to enjoy being together again, but in a safe way. We have a lot going on! We’ll have concerts with guests from Japan, like nano and ASCA, fashion show with Hyper Core, and cosplay contest with guest judges. Of course, there’s the artist alley and dealers room with local artists and businesses and others visiting from around the world too. Our cosplay café, manga library, and table top gaming room are back, and so is the video game room by PCGamerz. We have a free app available for download to help attendees keep track of everything they want to see! Our musical guests include nano, Teddyloid, ASCA, and YouTuber DEMONDICE. We also have the voice of Naruto, Maile Flanagan, joining us, as well as Steve Blum, who has voiced Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop and Wolverine from X-Men and a variety of other characters from video games, TV, and movies. International cosplayer Vivid Vision is also returning as a guest and our fashion show guest brand is HYPERCORE – whose designs were recently seen on Billie Eilish.”

And Living808’s John Veneri will be there on Friday dressed and joining the fun. For more information visit kawaiikon.com. Pre-registration is available for 3-day passes. At-the-door registration is available for 2-day and 1-day passes. If there are any 3-day passes still available at the door, the price will be higher than pre-registration, so best to get your ticket sooner rather than later!