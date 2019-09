Kawaiahao Church is celebrating 200 years in 2020 and in preparation for the momentous occasion the church is starting it’s party a little early.

This Friday at 5:30pm Kawaiahao Church will host local artists with performances by The Youth, with specials guests and award winners like Jeff Rasmussen and Sons of Yeshua.

It’ll be a night of fun and excitement and you can enjoy as well. For more information visit online at http://kawaiahao.org.