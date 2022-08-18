Looking for a career change or even a change in scenery? Our friends at Kauai Coffee Company are seeking candidates for Harvest positions on their gorgeous coffee farm. They’ve got a harvest hiring event today from 12pm – 3pm in the afternoon at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center back parking lot. Come on down to meet and greet factory and orchard managers to learn about the open positions, and you can even interview on the spot for their openings. HR will also be available to answer questions.

Interested candidates can check out Kauai Coffee Company’s openings online here