The Shops at Kukui‘ula Pivots during pandemic

Business was great prior to the Pandemic and The Shops at Kukui’ula were thriving. Stacie Chiba-Miguel is the Senior Property Manager at the resort retail center.

“The majority of our merchants are locally-owned small businesses that appeal to both visitors and kama`aina so we were fortunate to have been able to benefit from both customer markets. Programs were doing well then COVID hit and now that scenario is very different. We really thought outside of the box in our approach to accommodate our guests while ensuring that safety measures were being taken to protect our merchants employees and our guests. Early on in the pandemic, we learned that our local community was having difficulty sourcing produce and vegetables so we worked with the County to relaunch our popular Culinary Market in a modified, safe, and socially distance manner. We’ve added curbside pick-up, an alfresco dining area in our courtyard where families can purchase take-out from a selection of restaurants and enjoy a family meal while listening to live music and in partnership with area resorts, we’ve turned our valet service into a delivery service to assist their quarantine guests with food service.”

Watch the full story here to find out more of the safety features they have implemented for guests and you can visit the shops online at www.theshopsatkukuiula.com