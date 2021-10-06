Kauai Seeks Employees Across Industries

Honolulu (KHON2) – “Working for Kauai” week explores different career opportunities for prospective employees on the Garden Island.

“We encourage people to check our website frequently to learn about the different job openings,” says Annette Anderson, Director, Human Resources Department for the County of Kauai. “Throughout the year there are many types of jobs that become available, such as office/clerical work to professional level accounting and engineering positions. We also have public safety positions such as Police Officers and Fire Fighters and blue collar positions such as laborers, drivers, mechanics and park caretakers.”

While most people focus solely on the salary, she cites attractive benefits that come with County employment including: 21 days of vacation per year, 21 days of sick leave per year, 13 holidays per year-14 during general election years, flexible work schedules such as working 4 days a week for 10 hours plus lunch break for some positions, health insurance, flex spending accounts life insurance and retirement.

“The County is a great Employer offering job security and potential for advancement making it a place for a lifelong career,” says Anderson. “For those who have the passion to serve the community long-term, after 10 years, you become vested in a retirement/pension plan that is very generous compared to most private sector plans. The pension amount is a fixed amount based upon a formula, which means you don’t have to worry about the highs & lows of the stock market during retirement. While working, a portion of your salary goes towards the pension fund and the employer contributes its share as well.”

You can apply online today. In addition to the County’s web page, there are job openings posted on the County’s Facebook page under #countyofkauaiemployment.

Website: http://www.kauai.gov/