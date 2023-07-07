The Kauai Museum is just 5 minutes away from Lihue Airport and offers various learning opportunities for tourist and kamaaina alike. With pictures and pieces of history as well as stories about some of the most influential people in the State’s history.

Starting September 1st sign up for the Feather Making Class by “Loea Hulu” Laura Kawailehua Wolfgang. Learn the traditions of feather lei including Pa’a Kalihi, the feather standards of the Ali’I of the royal family.

Classes will be held every 1st and 3rd Fridays each month from 11am -1pm. Feather kits are available for $100. Reservations are required so please email nahuluarts@gmail.com or call (808) 245-6931. And for more information on the museum, visit Kauaimuseum.org