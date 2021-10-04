Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami on Job Programs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined Living808 to talk about programs to help fill open jobs.

Over 60 employers have asked to be part of the county’s Ho’ohana Kaua’i program which helps to match potential employees with employers. Of those employers working with Ho’ohana, over 200 job openings have been listed.

Openings are across various industries including: food service, retail sales, truck drivers, warehouse, restaurants and hotels, Pacific Missile Range Facility, TSA, Wilcox Health and ‘Ohana Pacific Health.

Kauai County also has the Rise to Work program. “We created the Rise to Work program to not just help people pay their bills, but to feel part of a community,” explains Mayor Kawakami. “For many, it gave them a nudge to explore a career path they never would have engaged in prior to the pandemic. Many years from now, when people ask, “where were you during the great pandemic?” They will be able to say, “I was helping to rebuild our community.” And that is a tremendous amount of sense of purpose.”

