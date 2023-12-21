In a spirited celebration for the holidays, Kauai Coffee Company and friends joined in on the Haleiwa Christmas Parade!

The Kauai Coffee rides were a standout feature of the parade, with their blue Jeeps adorned with the soulful tunes of bluegrass music, courtesy of The North Shore Ramblers. Attendees were treated to a unique and lively addition to the festivities.

Dawna Haze, representing Kauai Coffee, expressed gratitude to the North Shore Chamber Of Commerce for orchestrating the delightful event. She extended a warm “Mahalo” to the North Shore community for their enthusiastic support, emphasizing the collaborative effort that made the parade a success.

Participating in events like the Haleiwa Christmas Parade allows businesses like Kauai Coffee to connect with their community on a personal level. Dawna emphasized the joy of witnessing everyone coming together, having a great time, and soaking in the festive atmosphere.

For those looking to bring a piece of Kauai Coffee’s magic into their homes, the invitation is clear – grab your favorite Kauai Coffee flavor. Whether you’re on the beautiful islands of Hawaii or beyond, you can find these delightful coffee offerings in grocery stores throughout Hawaii, at the Kauai Coffee visitor center on the island of Kauai, and online at kauaicoffee.com.