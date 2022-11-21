Here’s another limited flavor for the holidays! Chocolate Mistletoe coffee is a 100% Hawaiian ground coffee, featuring a smooth, delicious flavor and amazing aroma. With all natural flavoring, the chocolate mistletoe blend is rich and sweet, with a hint of minty goodness!

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet.

Chocolate Mistletoe is available from now until they run out of stock, at Kauaicoffee.com or the Visitor Center on Kauai. Be sure to check out the rest of their product lineup at your local grocery store.