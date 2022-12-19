With the holidays in full swing, many of us are spending time with family which brings us to our Kauai Coffee Company’s of the week. This coffee is everyone’s aunty’s everyday favorite! Aunty Aloha! Sweet floral notes of rose & jasmine with a finish of clove & anise.

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance, and Non GMO Project Verified. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet.

Available at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center and online at Kauaicoffee.com. Be sure to check out the rest of their product lineup at your local grocery store.