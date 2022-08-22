Kauai Coffee Company wants to help us kick starte our week on a good note with their deliciosu coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is their Estate Reserve Peaberry, Medium Roast 10 ounce bag.

Here’s some fun facts about this coffee flavor. Did you know that peaberries are rare? They only occur in 2-3% of coffee harvest. Peaberries are small round pea-shaped beans that are bursting with unique flavor and aroma.

Kauai Coffee is 100% Hawaiian coffee. Their coffee is made sustainably and certified by Fair Trade USA, Rainforest Alliance, and non-GMO Project Verified.

It’s a rousing cup of coffee that’s sweet with bright flavors with a tease of citrus. Enjoy this coffee brimming with tropical sunshine.

The Estate Reserve Peaberry is only available at the Kauai Visitor Center or online here

Website: Shop Kauai Coffee Online | Storefront