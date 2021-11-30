Kauai Chocolate Company Offers Delicious Gifts in Time For The Holidays

Honolulu (KHON2) – Family owned and operated business, Kaua’i Chocolate Company provides a wide range of products to Hawaii residents in time for the holidays.

Owned by Alexander and Baldwin, Port Allen is part of Ele‘ele town here on the south shore of Kauai and offers a variety of retailers and restaurants, as well as family owned and operated business, Kaua’i Chocolate Company.

“We have become Kaua’i’s premier chocolatier. Everything is made in house, and when people come to visit us, they definitely go for our famous ‘chocolate opihi.’ The Opihi begins with the intricately-designed bite-size cookie from our friends at Kauai Kookies. We add an enticing dollop of caramel and a hearty macadamia nut, then cover the entire cookie in delicious milk or dark chocolate to create one of the island’s most popular desserts,” says Patrick Greer, Owner, Kauai Chocolate Company.

In addition to their world-famous chocolate opihi, Kaua’i Chocolate Company is also knowns for their ice cream, all of which are made in house.

Greer says, “The ice cream is churned in house as well, with our award-winning chocolate mixed in. Everyone loves to stop by and taste our ice cream, especially on days where it’s hotter than usual.”

Customers looking to shop online can do so via the official website of the Kaua’i Chocolate Company, as well as stop by in-person at Port Allen Shopping Center.

KAUA’I CHOCOLATE COMPANY:

www.kauaichocolate.com