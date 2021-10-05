Kauai Chamber of Commerce on Impact of Job Openings

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is spotlighting career opportunities and the impact open positions are having during “Working for Kauai” week.

Mark Perriello, President & CEO of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce explained some of the reasons Kauai’s employers are having such a hard time attracting employees right now, including moves due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. He also cites concerns about the COVID-19 Delta Variant, childcare issues, and unemployment collections.

The impacts range from long wait times at restaurants to sold out activity companies to lack of services at hotels.

This isn’t a temporary crisis, we need to solve some big issues like housing and the cost of groceries if we are going to remain a competitive market for employees with the mainland and elsewhere.

Perriello says, “This isn’t a temporary crisis, we need to solve some big issues like housing and the cost of groceries if we are going to remain a competitive market for employees with the mainland and elsewhere.”

He suggests prospective employees take advantage of current openings and look for jobs online.

Website: www.kauaichamber.org <http://www.kauaichamber.org>