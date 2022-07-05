Menehune Chef Amanda Smith is back on the show to teach one of her favorite summer dishes – Kauai Bruschetta Pasta. It’s a fresh summer pasta dish made with local farmers market ingredients is one of the most simple dishes to put together. For this pasta salad Amanda used gluten free noodles, farmers market cherry tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil, cubed mozzarella cheese, fresh chopped basil , lemon juice, lemon zest, then seasoned with Salty Wahine’s Passion Fruit Chili Pepper Hawaiian Sea Salt. Each bite is a mouthful of amazing flavor that your friends and family will love for a summer BBQ .

Kauai Bruschetta pasta

Ingredients

1 lb gluten free pasta

4 cups farmers market cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh garden basil (thinly sliced or torn)

4-6 cloves garlic grated into a paste

2 local lemons (zested + juiced)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil + more as needed

1 cups of Fresh mozzarella (cubed)

2 tsp of salty wahine passion fruit Chili pepper Hawaiian sea salt

Optional you can add fresh grilled chicken , shrimp, or local steak