The Kaua‘i Brewer’s Festival Fundraiser is happening on the Garden Isle on Saturday, April 9th at the Poipu Beach Athletic Club.

Nearly every brewery in Hawaii will be featured, and a few from the mainland will be at the Kauai Brewers Festival. And, the festival will of course feature two breweries on Kauai, Kauai Beer Company and Kauai Island Brewing Co.

Besides enjoying the amazing breweries, the festival will be featuring local restaurants and chefs to complement the experience and live music by Kauai Kollab and Cruz Control. They’re excited to also have a few games such as cornhole and beer pong.

This year’s event will benefit Kamāwalualani, a grassroots 501c3 dedicated to the perpetuation of native Hawaiians and place-based culture on Kaua’i through public art and community education programs.

The non-profit is currently working on a project right now in collaboration with community partners Mālama Hulë’ia and Na Pua No’eau at the ‘alakoko fish pond also known as the menehune fishpond of a mural being co-painted with keiki to kūpuna of the native life forms found in that wahi pana.

To join the fun The Kaua‘i Brewer’s Festival guests must be 21 and over, and you can purchase tickets online at www.kauaibrewersfestival.com.