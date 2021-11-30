Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company Offers Award-Winning Beer and Pizza

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company provides award-winning beer flights and pizza for Kauaʻi residents and visitors.

Owned by Alexander and Baldwin, Port Allen is part of ʻEleʻele town here on the south shore of Kauaʻi and offers a variety of retailers and restaurants, including family owned and operated business, Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company.

“Our style of beer is best be defined as a reflection of our Brewmaster’s West Coast origins; bold, aggressively hoppy and assertive. We typically have 2 to 3 IPA’s on tap with many other styles available as well,” says Bret Larson, Owner of Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company.

For the past 13 years, Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company has had a positive impact on the community with its recognizable menu.

Larson says, “We are excited because we are in the process of opening up another location in the new Koloa Village. We’re shooting to open early next year. We also started making seltzers, and just started canning 4 of our beers. On Sunday, we also offer breakfast for NFL football.”

To make reservations at Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company and to learn about its menu, diners are encouraged to log onto its official website.

KAUAʻI ISLAND BREWING COMPANY:

kauaiislandbrewing.com