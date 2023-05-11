If you have a passion for food and dream of pursuing a career in the culinary arts, the Culinary Arts Program at Kauaʻi Community College may be the place for you! With its comprehensive curriculum, experienced instructors, and unique opportunities, this program offers students a pathway to success in the culinary world. Kelly went over to the Garden Isle to speak with Steven Nakata, the Culinary Arts Program Coordinator, to learn more about the program, its offerings, and what makes it stand out from the rest. Students Neleo Erorita and Jessica Galzote also shared about their experiences, and cooked up a delicious dish!

The Culinary Arts Program at Kauaʻi Community College operates as a cohort, allowing students to embark on a collective journey toward earning an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree. Upon completion, graduates receive certification as a Cook by the esteemed American Culinary Federation (ACF). This recognition not only validates their skills but also opens doors to a wide range of exciting culinary opportunities.

One of the unique aspects of the program is its emphasis on community engagement. Students have the chance to work closely with various organizations and events, making a positive impact on the community while honing their skills. From participating in Waipa’s “Eat the Invasive” fundraising event, collaborating with the county and economic development for Earth Day Fair, to contributing to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner, students gain real-world experience while giving back to the community.

Whether you are a budding chef seeking a formal culinary education or an aspiring food enthusiast looking to turn your passion into a profession, the program offers a comprehensive and enriching learning experience.

For those interested in learning more about the Culinary Arts Program at Kauaʻi Community College, vital enrollment information can be found on their website at www.kauai.hawaii.edu.