Kapolei Commons, a vibrant shopping destination, is ushering in the festive season with a sleigh-full of exciting activities and promotions. From December 1st to the 24th, shoppers can partake in the merriment of the “Spend & Get” promotion, a delightful initiative that adds an extra layer of joy to the holiday shopping experience. For every $100 spent, patrons can choose between a $10 Gift Card or a Mystery Gift, potentially unwrapping surprises worth up to $500.

The Mystery Gifts range from a $500 Kapolei Commons Shopping Spree to enticing options like a $200 INSpiration Furniture Gift Card and a variety of electronics, including AirPods, Bluetooth speakers, and cameras. Even popular dining spots such as DB Grill, Mad Bene, and Massage Envy contribute to the festive bounty with $100 Gift Cards.

To make redemption a breeze, shoppers can present their receipts—whether physical or electronic—at the Holiday Concierge Table situated in front of Regal Cinemas. The table operates daily from 4 pm to 7 pm, extending its services on Christmas Eve from 1 pm to 4 pm. It’s important to note that this offer is limited, allowing one redemption per person per day, and certain exclusions apply—details are available on the Kapolei Commons website.

In addition to the Spend & Get promotion, Kapolei Commons is embracing the holiday spirit with Santa making a special appearance this year. While the property usually hosts the Photo Bus, this festive season welcomes Santa to join in the holiday snapshots—a delightful addition that adds to the joy and magic of the season.

As the shopping hub continues to evolve, new stores have joined the Kapolei Commons family. Fighting Eel and UH Federal Credit Union are recent additions, with Fujioka’s Wine, Island Vintage, and Village Bottle Shop and Tasting Room set to open their doors soon.

Stay tuned for more holiday happenings, as stores and restaurants at Kapolei Commons gear up to spread cheer with a variety of promotions and events throughout the season. Kapolei Commons is not just a shopping destination; it’s a festive experience that brings the community together for a joyful celebration of the holidays.

Visit https://www.kapoleicommons.com for store hours and information. @kapoleicommons @katiekaanapu