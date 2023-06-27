At Kapolei Commons you can find great eateries, shopping, and even a spot to work out! CorePower Yoga is a popular studio there that offers a wide variety of classes suitable for individuals of all experience and fitness levels. John went out to the studio to see all that they have to offer and spoke with studio manager Rafi Grant.

One unique aspect of CorePower Yoga is their incorporation of fitness elements into their classes. Their Yoga Sculpt class combines traditional yoga poses with cardio exercises and light weights to enhance endurance and strength. This format bridges the gap between yoga and fitness, allowing individuals to enjoy the benefits of both disciplines. CorePower Yoga also introduced CorePower Strength X, a new high-intensity strength training class. This 45-minute workout focuses on specific muscle groups, using heavier weights and HIIT-style components to help participants build lean muscles, boost metabolism, and strengthen their minds.

For those interested in exploring CorePower Yoga, Rafi shared, “We offer any new student a Free Week to get them started. During their free week, students get unlimited classes at any of our over 200 studios nationwide. It’s the best way to get a feel for all the class formats – we encourage new students to try them all! After their free week is up, students have several options to take the next step in their yoga practice –whether that’s an All-Access Membership or a Class Pack.”

CorePower Yoga ensures their classes are accessible to everyone, offering foundational classes for beginners and more advanced options for those seeking a challenge. Members enjoy unlimited access to classes in all studios, including online options for on-demand and livestream sessions. Membership also provides exclusive perks such as retail discounts and access to special classes and workshops.

Local residents can benefit from the kamaaina discount, receiving a 20% off on All-Access Memberships and Class Packages.

CorePower Yoga has created a welcoming environment for individuals of all backgrounds and fitness levels to explore the world of yoga. With their diverse class offerings, including innovative formats like Yoga Sculpt and CorePower Strength X, they provide a platform for individuals to challenge themselves physically and mentally. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, CorePower Yoga has something to offer you on your wellness journey.



For more information, visit corepoweryoga.com.