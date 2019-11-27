There is no better way to start the holidays than with the opening evening festivities at Kapolei City Lights, the West O’ahu Electric Light Parade, and the West Side community! The Opening Evening Festivities features a diverse mix of food and craft booths with live entertainment on ‘Aha Mele Hawaiian Music Series Stage.

This year’s parade includes many from our West Oahu community including crowd favorite characters from Disney Aulani. The West O’ahu Electric Light Parade itself travels down Kapolei Parkway from Fort Barrette Road to Kama’aha Avenue. Families are welcome to watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route in the mauka lanes of Kapolei Parkway.

FREE Kapolei City Lights Opening Night Event and Parade Parking is located at the back of the Kakuhihewa State Parking Lot. Please enter the parking lot through the entrance on Ulu’ohi’a St.

For more information visit www.kapoleicitylights.com