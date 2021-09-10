Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapi’olani’s Children’s Miracle Network is raising money to help children with medical needs through a radiothon.

KSSK 92.3 FM’s accepting donations on Sept. 9-10 from 5 am to 7 pm.

Colette Forcier, Program Director for Kapi’olani Children’s Miracle Network knows firsthand how valuable support is. Her daughter Juliette spent time in the NICU and was helped by the program.

Last year Kapiolani broke all records in a fundraising with $427,575. “The community responded to the Radiothon to help one of our most vulnerable populations through COVID, our children,” says Forcier. “No matter what the medical need, Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children is the only full-service children’s hospital in the state of Hawai’i. Hawai’i’s families and keiki depend on Kapi’olani for all specialty needs for kids. Our hope is that people have that same feeling for this year’s Radiothon that we are better together…and Kapi’olani is better prepared to help because of donations from our community.”

The Kapi’olani Radiothon for Kids is one of the most established fundraisers for kids in Hawai’i going into its 15th year in 2021.This event includes local partners like KSSK and sponsors, volunteers working the virtual phone banks, patient families statewide who speak to the care, and Kapi’olani staff and donors who call to give.

The reason the Radiothon resonates so well is that because 100 percent of what is made directly impacts the care of pediatric patients from lifesaving services to programs that support a child and their family while hospitalized,” adds Forcier. “Simple things like the playroom to toy carts for kids who can’t leave their bed. This is one of the most important efforts of CMN because Kapi’olani’s care comes to life when you hear these heartfelt stories over the radio for two days from children and their parents who survived some of the greatest medical challenges. It is the most inspiring way to understand all that Kapi’olani provides for our state, since the next best children’s hospital is more than 2,500 miles away.”

If you miss the radiothon on KSSK 92.3 FM, you can make a donation online at <https://giving.hawaiipacifichealth.org/.

