Kapiolani Community College Free Training for Hawaii Cook Apprentices

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapiolani Community College is giving free training to chefs through its Hawaii Cook Apprentice Program.

This program provides free training to restaurant cooks who would like to gain formal skills to elevate their skill levels.

KCC will be starting a new round of this program with over 100 open slots on October 18 with an Orientation on October 10.

This program is at absolutely no cost to the participants and we even have resources to help them with chef knives, chef jacket, non-slip shoes etc.

It’s designed to work around a busy work schedule so apprentices only need to take class once per week at KCC. The total length of the classroom portion of the program is 30 weeks.

There’s follow up with participants to help them complete a list of on-the-job competencies.

The program was inspired by the new restaurants serving cuisines that were previously rarely seen on the islands that are popping up.

In addition, tourists from around the world continue to come to Hawaii and expect world-class cuisine.

In order to keep up with the trends and to make sure we can meet the demand, Former KCC Culinary Department Chair and instructor Ron Takahashi applied for a grant from the state’s Office of Workforce Development in order to create a program to help those who are working in restaurants receive free training.

This is an incredible opportunity to learn everything from basics to more advanced skills in a collaborative and professional environment.Over 250 cooks from around the islands have taken part in this program over the past 3 years representing over 50 restaurants around Oahu.

Program Coordinator Marcus Fikse says anyone is qualified, adding, “Anyone who is currently working in a back-of-the-house position at a restaurant. I.e. anyone who is a prep cook, line cook, or even executive chef who would like more formal training. Alternatively, if you are interested in this program but are not working in a restaurant, we can help you find a position.”

The cost to train each apprentice is about $4,000 so you know you are receiving a truly world-class education from real chefs.

To enroll, email the Program Coordinator, Marcus Fikse at marcusjt@hawaii.edu